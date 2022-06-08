Spyglass Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,309,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,779,089 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises approximately 3.1% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Peloton Interactive worth $118,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 327,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,728,000 after buying an additional 161,246 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $22,360,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTON stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 159,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,866,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.68. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The firm had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTON. Barclays cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Peloton Interactive from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.87.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

