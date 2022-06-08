Spyglass Capital Management LLC Sells 3,683 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,009,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Beyond Meat accounts for about 3.5% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 3.18% of Beyond Meat worth $130,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Beyond Meat by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Beyond Meat by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $218,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,778. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.72. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $160.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.57). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 160.55% and a negative net margin of 54.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

