Spyglass Capital Management LLC Sells 413,551 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Spyglass Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,051,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413,551 shares during the quarter. Momentive Global makes up 4.5% of Spyglass Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Spyglass Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Momentive Global worth $170,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Momentive Global by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Momentive Global by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.30. 1,425,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

