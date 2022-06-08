Squirrel Finance Price Hits $0.0737 on Top Exchanges (NUTS)

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $35,678.29 and $315.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0737 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,420.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002011 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 484,268 coins and its circulating supply is 484,159 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

