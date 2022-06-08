SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports. SRAX had a negative net margin of 78.87% and a negative return on equity of 64.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. SRAX updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.90. SRAX has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SRAX by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,426,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,721,000 after buying an additional 1,258,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

