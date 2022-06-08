Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Trading Up 3.2%

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.98 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 6,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 12,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLNG shares. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Stabilis Solutions ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions Company Profile

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

