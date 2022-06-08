StackLine Partners LP Has $16.24 Million Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

StackLine Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Kirby comprises 5.8% of StackLine Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. StackLine Partners LP owned 0.45% of Kirby worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Kirby by 307.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

In other news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KEX traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.48.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

