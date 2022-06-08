Stadion Money Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Stadion Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 322,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $128,362,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 6.7% of Stadion Money Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stadion Money Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.66. 398,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,557,360. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $280.21 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $321.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

