Stanley Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Stanley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 517,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the quarter. Nielsen accounts for approximately 3.4% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $10,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Nielsen by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 10.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Llc purchased 10,510,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $286,944,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,497,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,968,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,105,385 shares of company stock valued at $715,142,857. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,247. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.27 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Nielsen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 16% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Nielsen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nielsen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

