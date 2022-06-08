Stanley Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Stanley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,420 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,783,000 after buying an additional 162,192 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after buying an additional 121,190 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $27.96. 306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.17%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

