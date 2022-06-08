Starboard Value LP Acquires Shares of 750,000 Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,000. Burtech Acquisition makes up about 0.1% of Starboard Value LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $411,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $500,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

BRKHU stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.