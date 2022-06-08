Starboard Value LP Boosts Stake in Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Starboard Value LP lifted its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the quarter. Starboard Value LP owned 2.76% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $949,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,005,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DKDCA stock remained flat at $$10.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

