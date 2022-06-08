Starboard Value LP Buys New Position in Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ)

Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 384,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 1.72% of Athena Consumer Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athena Consumer Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAQ stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01. Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

Athena Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of consumer goods and/or services.

