Starboard Value LP Buys Shares of 580,103 Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 580,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHNAU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $8,586,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $5,034,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $4,875,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $3,972,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $4,028,000.

Get Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I alerts:

NASDAQ:VHNAU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHNAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.