Starboard Value LP Has $4.18 Million Stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Starboard Value LP lowered its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 428,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,457 shares during the quarter. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.99% of Ross Acquisition Corp II worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,000. Tegean Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Acquisition Corp II during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at about $969,000. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROSS opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

