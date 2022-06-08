Starboard Value LP Has $4.79 Million Stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

Starboard Value LP decreased its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 493,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,648 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUS. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $25,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $9,244,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,241,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 952.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 792,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 717,491 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $4,661,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Shares of AUS opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.