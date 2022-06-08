Starboard Value LP Increases Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Starboard Value LP boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,146 shares during the period. Cerner accounts for approximately 4.4% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Starboard Value LP owned approximately 1.17% of Cerner worth $318,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.