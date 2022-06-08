Starboard Value LP Increases Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,026,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428,092 shares during the quarter. Huntsman accounts for 8.7% of Starboard Value LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Starboard Value LP owned about 8.27% of Huntsman worth $628,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 894.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 184,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 165,833 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,512,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 130,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUN. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.09.

NYSE:HUN opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

