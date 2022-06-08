Starboard Value LP Takes $2.93 Million Position in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE)

Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 288,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000. Starboard Value LP owned about 1.14% of Artemis Strategic Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the fourth quarter worth $3,559,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $9,454,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the fourth quarter worth $8,936,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Artemis Strategic Investment stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.97. 3,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,325. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

