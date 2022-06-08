Starboard Value LP Takes Position in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $10,000,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioPlus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000.

NASDAQ:BIOSU opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

