Starlink Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.77 Million (STARL)

Starlink (STARL) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Over the last week, Starlink has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Starlink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starlink has a market cap of $43.39 million and approximately $3.77 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.52 or 0.00232549 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.00428610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00029799 BTC.

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

