STARSHIP Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and approximately $89,358.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001180 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00196856 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00396525 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00029980 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

