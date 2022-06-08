Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Okta accounts for approximately 4.1% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $437,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $307,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock worth $2,984,147 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $100.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.52. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.01 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

