Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Grows Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. SEA comprises approximately 3.4% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of SEA by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Shares of SE opened at $88.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

