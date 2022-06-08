Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. Purchases 15,776 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,188 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for 6.6% of Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 2,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.90. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.14.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

