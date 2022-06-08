Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Has $12.82 Million Position in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,818 shares during the quarter. CURO Group comprises about 3.9% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.98% of CURO Group worth $12,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 134.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of CURO Group by 377.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.58.

CURO Group ( NYSE:CURO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). CURO Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CURO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CURO Group to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

