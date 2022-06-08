Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,691,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $122.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average is $150.37.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.97.
Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
