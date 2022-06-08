Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 295,683.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,336,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,755,855,000 after purchasing an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $2,059,691,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,574,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,253,179,000 after purchasing an additional 564,699 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $122.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.03 and its 200 day moving average is $150.37.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock worth $10,642,923 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.97.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

