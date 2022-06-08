Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 499,891 shares during the quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.93% of PFSweb worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PFSweb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 241,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 262.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PFSweb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PFSweb in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. PFSweb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.61.

PFSweb ( NASDAQ:PFSW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 13,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $153,557.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,497,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,917,689.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 72,753 shares of company stock worth $812,631 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PFSweb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PFSweb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCA, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

