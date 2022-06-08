Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Sells 14,334 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,334 shares during the period. Lithia Motors comprises 1.8% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,248 shares of company stock worth $1,914,647 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.71.

LAD opened at $308.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.20 and a 12 month high of $387.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

About Lithia Motors (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

