Steamboat Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,269 shares during the quarter. Cowen accounts for approximately 2.0% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cowen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $741.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.44. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.62.

Cowen ( NASDAQ:COWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $331.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COWN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cowen from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cowen from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Cowen from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cowen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Cowen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.