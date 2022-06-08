Steel Canyon Capital LLC Grows Stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 113,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,029 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for about 5.5% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.63. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The company has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

