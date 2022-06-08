Steel Canyon Capital LLC Has $3.56 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 2.9% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $2,028,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 27,672 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 104,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,701,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $3,507,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $121.19 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.35 and a 1-year high of $121.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Progressive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

