Steel Canyon Capital LLC Increases Position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Steel Canyon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Liberty Media Acquisition comprises approximately 1.7% of Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Steel Canyon Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 88.6% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Liberty Media Acquisition by 9.3% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Shares of LMACU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.