Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Sold by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Shellback Capital LP owned about 0.12% of Steven Madden worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,226,000 after purchasing an additional 69,929 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,054,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,215,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,492,000 after purchasing an additional 746,096 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,942,000 after purchasing an additional 560,148 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.11.

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,651. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $41.74. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

