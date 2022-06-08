Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 24th

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Steven Madden has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.11. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $32.62 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $557.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.72 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 74,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,239 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Steven Madden by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Steven Madden by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after acquiring an additional 648,822 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

