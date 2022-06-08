Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 117,108 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,771,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,108 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $655,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.17. 72,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,707,234. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $144.61 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $229.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.59.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
