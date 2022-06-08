Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 43,532 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,533,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $421,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $149,620,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after buying an additional 1,246,143 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,981,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,178,000 after buying an additional 999,881 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,135,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,989,000 after buying an additional 918,801 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 481.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,046,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,533,000 after purchasing an additional 866,200 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.24. 48,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,549. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.42.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

