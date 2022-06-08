Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,816 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $912,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,324 shares of company stock valued at $21,778,481 in the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,342.07. The company had a trading volume of 44,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,893. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,415.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2,648.82. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,310.24.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

