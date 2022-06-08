Stifel Financial Corp Has $456.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $456,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,032,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,705,683,000 after buying an additional 1,109,827 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,645,000 after acquiring an additional 246,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,921,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,384,000 after acquiring an additional 190,058 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,999,000 after purchasing an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,430. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $217.09 and a one year high of $311.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $248.29 and its 200-day moving average is $270.40.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

