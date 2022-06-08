Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 585,728 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $332,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,585,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,259,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,848,451,000 after purchasing an additional 449,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,987,897,000 after acquiring an additional 427,550 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total value of $1,197,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $545.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.58.

ADBE traded down $5.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.33. 36,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,681. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.27 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $202.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $418.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

