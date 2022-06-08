Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 77,378 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,809,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,378 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.9% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.21% of Pfizer worth $697,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after buying an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. The company had a trading volume of 489,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271,402. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $302.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

