Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,517,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,915 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.44% of Church & Dwight worth $360,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,581,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,224,000 after purchasing an additional 190,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $88.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,563. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.76 and a one year high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.07. The firm has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

