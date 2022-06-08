Stifel Financial Corp Sells 302 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $510,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after buying an additional 340,733 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 843,962 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,083,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,646.00, for a total transaction of $17,389,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,343.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,755. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,423.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,655.00.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

