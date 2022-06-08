StockNews.com Downgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MITK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mitek Systems from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $412.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,963.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815 in the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $175,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Mitek Systems in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

