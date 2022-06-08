StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:USAT opened at $5.32 on Monday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.40.
