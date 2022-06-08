StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EML opened at $21.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.94. Eastern has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.02 million during the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.32%.

In other Eastern news, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $33,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,144 shares in the company, valued at $570,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederick D. Disanto bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $37,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,280.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,421 shares of company stock valued at $134,009. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 185,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastern by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

