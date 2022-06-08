StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

NBY stock opened at $0.21 on Monday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 3.30.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:NBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 47.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

