StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Shares of Tanzanian Gold stock opened at $0.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31. Tanzanian Gold has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $0.60.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

About Tanzanian Gold (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.