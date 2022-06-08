Stonepine Capital Management LLC Buys 2,033,260 Shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) by 769.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,297,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033,260 shares during the period. Antares Pharma comprises 3.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a market cap of $955.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.15. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.01 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

