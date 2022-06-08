Stonepine Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) by 195.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528,713 shares during the period. Cidara Therapeutics comprises about 1.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned about 3.47% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDTX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,120,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 73,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,776,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,700,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cidara Therapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

CDTX opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 430.97% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

